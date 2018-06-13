Potential Out of State Drug Trafficker Held in Henderson jail

A Georgia man is behind bars in Henderson County after being arrested for Drug Trafficking.

Detectives with the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force were told someone with Georgia license plates was trying to sell heroin in the area.

They were able to track down the car and question the driver, Eric Yero.

When detectives asked Yero for his license, they also found several small foil packets that they believed to be covered in heroin.

Yero is currently being held at the Henderson County jail.

