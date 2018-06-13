44News | Evansville, IN

Potential Out of State Drug Trafficker Held in Henderson jail

Potential Out of State Drug Trafficker Held in Henderson jail

June 13th, 2018 Henderson County, Kentucky

Facebook Twitter

A Georgia man is behind bars in Henderson County after being arrested for Drug Trafficking.

Detectives with the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force were told someone with Georgia license plates was trying to sell heroin in the area.

They were able to track down the car and question the driver, Eric Yero.

When detectives asked Yero for his license, they also found several small foil packets that they believed to be covered in heroin.

Yero is currently being held at the Henderson County jail.

 

Mitch Angle

Web Producer

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2018 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.