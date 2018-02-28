Home Indiana Evansville Potential Flood Plain Changes Coming To Vanderburgh County February 28th, 2018 Jeff Goldberg Evansville, Indiana

The last time flood plains in Vanderburgh County was 2011. Now FEMA, DNR and city and county officials are proposing a new set of flood plain points. Flood plain officials say about 600 more homes could be added to risk maps and around 175 to 200 could be removed.

For a long time the flood zones that required flood insurance were called “100 year flood zones”. Flood plain officials are now calling them 1% flood zones. Those were the focal point of an open house held by Vanderburgh County officials with help from the Indiana DNR and FEMA.

The open house gave curious folks a chance to meet one on one with government officials to check on how they could be effected by the proposed changes.

For a good look at interactive maps on the proposed changes head on over to floodmaps.in.gov on the Indiana Floodplain Information Portal and at Evansvillegis.com under flood information. Be sure to click on the layer preliminary maps.

