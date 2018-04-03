Home Indiana Evansville Potential Disaster Relief Grant Coming to Vanderburgh County April 3rd, 2018 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

Vanderburgh County officials say they’re confident the county will get money from FEMA for disaster relief. Vanderburgh County Emergency Management officials have been in talks with FEMA. Tuesday, EMA officials updated Vanderburgh County Commissioners about where the process stands. To qualify for federal disaster relief funding, the county has to reach at least $660,000 in damage. Commissioners say federal disaster money would be a big relief for the county.

Vanderburgh County EMA Director Cliff Weaver says, “We will end up having to match 25 percent of the projects or the damage and then the federal government will end up paying for the other 75 percent.”

EMA officials will continue to assess the damage before they meet one last time with FEMA Wednesday.

