Potential for Damaging Winds, Tornadoes & Flooding Across the Tri-State

The Storm Prediction Center has placed the entirety of the Tri-State under a Marginal to Enhanced Risk for Severe Weather for Saturday afternoon and early evening. In anticipation of complex of thunderstorm activity capable of generating damaging straight-line winds, flash flooding and isolated tornadoes, the SPC has indicated that the greatest threat for Severe Weather will fall south of the Ohio.

It appears as though we’ll receive two rounds of potentially Severe storms, the first of which will reach our western counties at 1:00 P.M .CT on Saturday afternoon. Current model data suggests that the defined line of storms will then progress to Evansville before exiting east of the Tri-State around 4:00 P.M. CT. Our second broken line of thunderstorms will move in around 3:30 P.M. CT before reaching Evansville just before 5:00 P.M. CT. Once this second line of storms exits our easternmost counties at 7:00 P.M. CT, our threat of Severe Weather will exit with it.

In the last two weeks many of our Kentuckian counties have seen between 5″ and 6″ of total rainfall; this has led to considerable flooding in some spots and it appears as though the situation will worsen with this next round of storms. Current model data shows the areas of greatest concern receiving an additional 2″ to 4″ of precipitation between Friday evening and Saturday night! As a result, the National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for Friday evening and Saturday for the southern half of the Tri-State.

