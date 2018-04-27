Home Indiana Evansville Postsecondary Training Program For the Disabled Expands To Evansville April 27th, 2018 Chris Mastrobuono Evansville

A new vision to expand the Erskine Green Training Institute’s Postsecondary Vocational Training Program to Southwest Indiana was announced Friday at a press conference at the Old National Bank headquarters in Evansville.

The Erskine Green Training Institute (EGTI) provides postsecondary training opportunity for people with disabilities.

Arc of Indiana Foundation and Inclusive Evansville Action Committee are hoping to give those with disabilities further training to help give them employment opportunities.

EGTI is based in Muncie, Indiana and currently provides postsecondary vocational training in the hospitality, food service and health care industries.

With the expansion to Evansville, Toyota, Old National Bank and the University of Evansville have joined forces for the program.

Training will be done at the University of Evansville and then opportunities will be provided at Old National Bank and Toyota.

Officials hope to get the program officially started in the Fall of 2019 at the University of Evansville.

