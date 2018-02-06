Home Indiana Postman Credited For Saving Woman From Jasper House Fire February 6th, 2018 Britney Taylor Indiana

A postman is credited with saving a woman from a house fire in Jasper. Shane Nicholson, a postal worker, was delivering mail when he saw smoke from the Birk Drive home. Nicholson is credited with saving the woman from her home.

Officials say the fire started after the woman tried lighting a cigarette, and it caught her recliner and coffee table on fire, spreading through the house.

Jasper firefighters saved a dog and a cat from the home.

Fire officials say the home is uninhabitable and suffered severe damage.

The American Red Cross was called to help the woman and her son.

Jasper Fire Chief says the woman was taken to an area hospital then transferred to a burn unit in Louisville.

No one was injured in the house fire. The woman’s name has not been released at this time.

Initial reports advise that local postman deserves credit for saving the female occupant. #hero #postmanrocks pic.twitter.com/1z1yEob4ge — Jasper Police Dept. (@JasperCityPD) February 6, 2018





