Postal Service Offering Full-Service Sunday Hours for Holiday Season

The most wonderful time of the year also tends to be the busiest time of the year.

Several post offices in Indiana and Kentucky understand this fact and are offering full-service retail Sunday hours for the holiday mailing season.

Sunday hours at the locations below will be offered on December 2nd, 9th, and the 16th from 11:00AM to 3:00PM:

Owensboro, 54 Bon Harbor Hills

Harbor Hills Lawndale Station, Evansville, 802 South Green River

Newburgh, 5411 State Route 261

The Postal Service says December 17th will be the Postal Service’s busiest day online with more than 8 million consumers predicted to visit usps.com for help shipping that special holiday gift.

Nearly 105 million consumers are predicted to visit the website between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day.

