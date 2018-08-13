Post House Breaks Ground on New Project

Roads have been shut down to create a live work play destination in downtown Evansville, but that construction only means progress.

The Post House broke ground with its latest project that it hopes entices people to move to the area and retain people already here by creating a hub of activity.

The $40 million development is one of 19 regional projects partially funded by the state, and will have two buildings on the lot.

This project will allow Vectren will be able to test and utilize smart energy products, help lower electric bills, and make greater comfort and safety for residents. Solar panels will power a third of the apartments, and there will be residents based battery storage to help in power outages.

The project is set to open in early 2020.



