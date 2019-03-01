Possible Water Rate Increase in Santa Claus

The Santa Claus Town Council is proposing to increase its water rates by 23.5 percent. This comes after the Patoka Lake Regional Water and Sewer District announced December that rates would be going up for its wholesale customers beginning Friday.

This won’t filter down to every customer but the average household could pay about five dollars more per month if the plan is approved.

People will have another chance to weigh in on the proposed increase at Friday’s meeting.

This will be the district’s first rate increase since 2008.

Town officials expect to vote on the proposal around 6 pm.

