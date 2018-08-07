Home Kentucky Possible Water Rate Increase In Daviess County August 7th, 2018 Amanda Porter Kentucky

Some people in Owensboro could see a hike in the water bills this year.

City leaders discussed why a cost increase could be needed for Owensboro Municipal Utility customers in Daviess county.

A two-step rate increase for the Owensboro Municipal Utility’s water customers could start as soon as October 1st.

But first, city leaders are addressing concerns about the 32-percent rate increase, and how it could affect OMU’s customers, many of whom have been dealing with water main breaks.

“Nobody wants a rate increase,” says OMU’s interim general manager Kevin Frizzell.

“We do not want to raise their rates, but ultimately this is the best option for our customers.”

An expansion of the William Cavin water treatment plant could cost 48.6 million dollars to upgrade plant a of the Owensboro municipal utilities.

OMU also wants to refinance a 2009 bond of 12.8 million dollars.

A proposal of a two-step rate increase would be a 32 percent boost overall for OMU’s water customers.

That means OMU customers can expect to pay an additional five dollars and nine cent per bill.

If the measure is approved which would include a new filtering system, tank and possibly new water mains, OMU’s plant A would be out of commission, but workers would not lose their jobs.

The expansion of the Cavin water plant is supposed to be about reliability for the future.

“As we get out of this old 1900’s plant it will eliminate that piping from the system and eliminate those disruptions of services we have,” says Frizzell.

Community members expressed their concerns over the two-step rate increase discussing the need for more communication with Owensboro’s water commission.

With a water main replacement system already in place, OMU wants to expand the Cavin water treatment plant due to needed equipment maintenance to plant a which was purchased in the 1900’s.

“The risk of a catastrophic failure is why we need to make this move because we have a known issue with the filter building, and if that building fails we cannot provide enough water to the citizens of Daviess county and Owensboro.”

OMU says the expansion of the Cavin water treatment plant will address high risk areas.

If approved, a final vote is possible during the next meeting on August 21st.

Expansion of the Cavin Water Treatment Plant could begin in the fall and would take nearly 24-months of construction.

Plant A would be estimated to shut down sometime in mid 2021.

