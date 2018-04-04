Possible Tornado Damage Northeast White/Southwest Posey Tuesday Evening

A possible tornado, perhaps embedded in core of +70 mph winds may have occurred in a remote area of northeastern White to far southwestern Posey County Tuesday evening.

You can see the velocity signature on radar with damaging straight-line wind core south of the tornado signature.

Debri was thrown up to 1200′, semi trailer was tipped over & pivot irrigation unit was bent up northeast of New Haven, south of Maunie, according to EMA. Downed trees were reported east of this location near the Wabash River in Posey County.

Chad Evans Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee. More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments