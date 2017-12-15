Home Indiana Possible Reward For Information Leading To Cause Of Mt. Vernon House Fire December 15th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana

The Mt. Vernon Fire Department needs your help figuring out how a vacant home burned to the ground. The house fire happened on December 13 in the 500 block of East Second Street. Investigators say there are signs that people were in the home before it caught fire.

There’s fire damage to the kitchen and the back side of the house, but fire officials say no one was supposed to be living in the home.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Mt. Vernon Fire Department with your tips.

There’s a possible reward for useful information.

