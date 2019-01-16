Home Indiana Possible Relocation for Mt. Carmel Water Treatment Plant January 16th, 2019 Tyrone Morris Indiana

The Mt. Carmel Water Treatment Plant has been up and running around 80 years but now the plant could have to relocate due to changing rules and regulations.

During the last Environmental Protection Agency inspection in 2015, it was found one of the filters was being separated by a brick wall. There isn’t enough room at the current facility to fix the issue. Officials say the only way to correct the problem is to build a new building.

The EPA will visit the plant Thursday to talk with the facility’s officials. They’re expected to finalize a plan before next week.

Once the plan is approved the next step is applying for loans and grant match opportunities with the city and EPA.

Water officials say it would take about three years to complete the project.

