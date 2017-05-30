Possible Plea Deal For Home Improvement Scammer

A possible plea deal is on the table for a man who is known to de-fraud area homeowners. 28 year old Charles Newman is accused of defrauding residents out of thousands of dollars.

Newman would enter into contract agreements for home improvement projects but would allegedly take the money without ever doing the work. One of Newman’s alleged victim’s paid $1,500 to have a rental property re-roofed but Newman never showed up.

That property owner had to hire another company to complete the job. Victim’s say the plea deal essentially suspends the defendant’s sentence to five years of adult probation and that is not enough, “The plea bargain the way I understand it and the way prosecutors explained it to me, is that there’s no real teeth in it. It’s essentially probation and he’s supposed to pay the money back but there is no way to enforce that. I don’t think he’s going to stop until he’s behind bars,” said real estate investor Ray Engler.

The Vanderburgh County Prosecutor’s Office declined to comment saying this is on-going litigation and that ultimately a judge will decide how the case moves forward. Newman’s court date is scheduled Wednesday afternoon in Vanderburgh Superior Court.

