Possible Plea Deal For Man Accused of Killing Olney Girl January 16th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

A plea agreement is in the works for the man accused of killing and sexually assaulting an eight-year-old girl in Olney.

54-year-old Glenn Ramey is accused of murdering and sexually assaulting Sabrina Stauffenberg in November 2016.

Court records show a potential negotiated open plea is set for January 25th.

Ramey remains in custody under $10 million bond.

