Possible Motive Revealed in Rescue Mission Shooting

Jealousy seems to be the motive behind Thursday night’s shooting at the Evansville Rescue Mission. Police say it all started when the suspect saw his girlfriend eating with two other men in the dining area.

Officers say 48-year-old Ronnie Ricketts is facing several charges, including criminal recklessness for shooting into a building. Police responded to the Rescue Mission on East Walnut Street just before 6 p.m.

Authorities say Ricketts confronted the men with his girlfriend, saying “You’re dead and you’re dead.” That’s when Ricketts and his girlfriend went to the parking lot and started fighting.

Workers at the Rescue Mission say Ricketts grabbed his two handguns from his car, and fired into the front glass foyer when he realized the doors were locked.

Police tracked him down, but say Ricketts led them on a chase through the city. An EPD officer exchanged gunfire with Ricketts during the chase. No one was hurt.

Ricketts is currently being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail on a $100,000 cash bond. His next court hearing is March 8th at 10 a.m.

Comments

comments