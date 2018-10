Home Indiana Possible Human Remains Found Near Mt. Carmel October 24th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

The Wabash County Sheriff’s Office responded to a farm field north of Mt. Carmel in reference to possible human remains being found.

The possible remains were reported on October 23rd at 1:46PM.

Illinois State police, Crime Scene Unit and Investigations, and the Wabash Corner’s Office have all been requested to the scene. Authorities are currently on scene.

We will continue to provide updates as we receive more information.

Comments

comments