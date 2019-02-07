Possible Freezing Overnight; Bridges Expected to Get Icy

Many roads across the Tri-State are still very wet after all the rain over the last 48 hours.

Even though the rain has stopped, the saturated ground will likely freeze overnight making it more difficult for those plow drivers to get out and clear roads this weekend.

“Even this little bit of water right here is going to be very slick,” says Ricky Alvey, Allegiance Tree Service owner.

Across the Tri-State many areas have seen rain, damaging winds, and flooding.

“This freeze right now has potential to be pretty bad just because of the amount of rain we’ve had over the last few days,” says Alvey.

Alvey will be one of the many local companies out salting and clearing ice.

“The fact that were getting this much rain absolutely comes into factor because once it freezes it’s really hard to push because all that rain turns into ice and plows aren’t really made for pushing ice like they are snow,” says Alvey.

“Bridges are really dangerous you know with anybody that’s on it because you have wind that’s going underneath and anytime you’ve got open wind that’s cooling things down a little bit quicker than you would necessarily on a regular road. So you want to make sure you’re watching out for bridges and anywhere that there’s standing water,” say Samuel Huggler, Allegiance Tree Service coordinator.

Leftover moisture on roadways and bridges can easily turn to ice overnight which can be dangerous for morning drivers.

“We’ll have to get everything that we can treated,” says Alvey.

Crew say all the rain we’ve had makes their job a lot more difficult when it comes to preparing parking lots and roadways for the ice.

“Where it doesn’t look bad right now you’re thinking oh we can just run across it, as long as we don’t slip and slide in the water , well all that water is going to turn into ice once it dips below 32 degrees,” says Alvey.

Statewide, KYTC says crews are on call. INDOT says crews will also be out pretreating the roads, but already wet surfaces make it more difficult.

“Depending on how much rain it is no matter what you’ve got to set precautions,” says Alvey.

Both KYTC and INDOT are reminding drivers to take it easy. It might not be slick now, but temperatures are expected to drop fast.

