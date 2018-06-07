Home Illinois Possible Change in Leadership at Southern Illinois University June 7th, 2018 Mitch Angle Illinois

The Southern Illinois University Board of Trustees will hold a meeting on Friday to discuss placing university President Randy Dunn on administrative leave, and appointing an acting president.

This discussion is due to the recent criticism Dunn has faced, claiming he favors the SIU Edwardsville campus over the Carbondale Campus.

In an editorial last month, there were claims that his actions on a proposed funding reallocation favored SIU Edwardsville, and left out SIU Carbondale.

According to board secretary Joel Sambursky, the Board of Trustees has received additional information that led him to believe that a meeting of the Executive Committee to have this discussion was necessary.

Dunn claims he’s not favoring one campus over the other, but that he’s working on behalf of the system.

State Representatives Terri Bryant, Dave Severnin, and Natalie Phelps-Finnie have called for Dunn to step down.

