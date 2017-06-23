Home Indiana Possible Break in a Missing Person Case from 2006 June 23rd, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana, Kentucky Pinterest

More than 10 years later, there is a possible break in a missing person case. Dive crews spent the day on the Ohio River looking for evidence in a missing person cold case dating back to 2006.

Kentucky State Police say they received a tip that they could find a van in the water. That van is believed to be connected to a missing person case that happened more than a decade ago.

Investigators did located the van, but as of now, are not saying who the missing person in that case is.

Stay with 44News for more information as it becomes available.

