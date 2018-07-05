Home Kentucky Possible Arson at Fireworks Tent in Madisonville Under Investigation July 5th, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky

Three fires that broke out in Madisonville are being investigated as possible arsons by Madisonville Police.

Madisonville Fire Department responded to a structure fire on July 4th at 10:15PM. The fire was brought under control, though much of the residence received heavy damage.

The next morning at 3:15AM, police arrived at fireworks stand at the corner of South Main Street and East McLaughlin Avenue that was fully engulfed in flames. Fireworks were exploding around the tent made the fire suppression efforts difficult and dangerous.

While units were on the scene of that fire, a third fire was reported at 4:45AM at the fireworks stand adjacent to Market Place on South Main Street. Crews responded quickly to this fire and were able to bring it under control quickly.

Madisonville Police Department is requesting assistance in identifying the individuals who could be responsible for these fires. Anyone with information are urged to call the Crime Stoppers of Hopkins County Hotline at (270) 825-1111.

Video credit: Randy Bolliger



Comments

comments