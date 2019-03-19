Poseyville Water Nitrate Levels Decline

The water nitrate levels in Poseyville are down according to a recent update. Nitrate levels went down from 10.4 to 7.47 in Well #1 and 8.82 in Well #2, with 10.0 being the level acceptable to the Indiana Department of Environmental Management.

A third, deeper well is being considered by officials. This third well would be used for nitrate dilution purposes.

The Town is also trying to work with property owners in the area on the proper use of fertilizers.

Officials say the Town will continue to work closely with IDEM and other State agencies regarding this issue

