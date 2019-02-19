Poseyville Officials Working to Correct Nitrate Issue

Poseyville water customers are receiving an official notice regarding the high nitrate levels in the water. Notices were posted in public places and supplied to local media.

Officials say they are working with the Indiana Department of Environmental Management to determine the best course of action to correct the nitrate issue.

An engineering firm is researching three objects to correct the problem.

Also, the Posey County Health Department says breastfeeding mothers can continue breastfeeding as nitrate is not transmitted through breast milk.

Anyone with questions or concerns can call the Posey County Health Department at 812-838-1330.

