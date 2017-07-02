Home Indiana Poseyville Girl Collecting Blankets for Homeless Vets July 2nd, 2017 Bri Williams Indiana Pinterest

One Poseyville girl is looking to give back this holiday. Hayleigh Lethem has been collecting blankets for homeless veterans.

She says she was struck by how much she could do after volunteering earlier in the year. She’s already collected more than a hundred blankets and is looking for more.

Hayleigh Lathem says, “When I get my goal that’s just going to be amazing. It’s just going to be awesome and I know I’m going to make my goal. There’s been some people that have been like you’re not going to get your goal but I know I can.”

Hayleigh has received the Individual Service Award from the National Junior Honors Society for her efforts.

Blankets can be dropped off at the Posey County Sheriff’s office if you would like to help Hayleigh hit her goal of 400 blankets.

