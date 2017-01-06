Home Indiana Poseyville Family Safe After A Passerby Alerts Them Of House Fire January 6th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

A Posey County family is safe after a passerby informed them of their house fire. It happened Friday morning just after 4 a.m. at 91 East Fletchall.

Firefighters say the cold temperatures caused several issues while fighting the fire. Ice began forming from the water fire officials were using to battle the fire. A mother and son got out safely because a passerby alerted them of the house fire.

Fire officials have not released the cause of the house fire.





