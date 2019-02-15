Poseyville Drinking Water Not Safe for Some Infants

The town of Poseyville announced Friday that high levels of nitrate have been found in the drinking water. Officials say nitrate in drinking water is a serious health concern for infants under six months old.

Infants who drink nitrate in excess of the minimum contaminant levels could become seriously ill, and if untreated, may die. Symptoms include shortness of breath and blue baby syndrome.

Officials say you should not boil the water. Boiling, freezing, filtering or letting water stand does not reduce the nitrate level. Excessive boiling can make the nitrates more concentrated because nitrates remain behind when the water evaporates.

Nitrate in drinking water is caused by runoff from fertilized farm ground.

Officials anticipate resolving the problem, but they don’t know when.

Comments

comments