Poseyville Company Ranked One Of The Best Places To Work

Company Ranked One Of The Best Places To Work February 20th, 2018 Melanie Zayas Indiana

A Poseyville company is ranked one of the best places to work in southwest Indiana. Nix Companies is an industrial products and manufacturing and maintenance contractor, serving different industries throughout the Tri-State. The company is among the top 125 places to work in Indiana.

The president of the company says it has been a family-owned business for over 10 decades, passing through five generations.

Matthew Nix, President, said, “It’s tremendous. It’s really what myself, the other owners and the leadership really have worked hard to develop a company that takes really good care of its team members and I think the award is just validation that we’re doing the right thing.”

The company started as an agricultural repair shop in 1902 before becoming what it is today.

The official ranking of Nix Companies will be unveiled at an awards dinner in Indianapolis on Thursday, May 3rd.

