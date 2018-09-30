Poseyville Celebrates The Community With Autumnfest

Poseyville is bringing in the Fall season the right way.

People were taking advantage of the weather this weekend with Autumnfest. The annual street festival is sponsored by the Poseyville Kiwani’s Club.

Each year the festival brings out hundreds to enjoy family entertainment, food booths, and inflatables.

Kehli, Brooklyn, Kaelyn, girls who attended the Autumnfest’s parade said, “We were at the Parade! I like coming here cause I think it brings our community and makes us all a good place, and you get tons of candy! Yeah!”

Novelty items were also offered along with door prizes drawings, and a queen contest.

