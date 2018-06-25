Posey County Woman Charged With Murder For Killing Husband

According to the probable cause affidavit, Peggy Higginson took 25 Seroquel pills shortly before authorities arrived. She was taken to the hospital and medics saw bruising on her arms and a bruise on her thigh.

The police couldn’t speak with Higgison until Sunday morning, nearly three days later. They did two interviews a couple of hours apart, and they’re concerned some things didn’t make sense.

“Evidence that we have in addition to statements would indicate that it is not self-defense,” says Chief Deputy of Posey County Tom Latham.

In order for a violent act to be considered self-defense, a person would have to be in fear of their life. Although Troy Higginson was armed, deputies found his gun secured in his holster.

“The investigation is still ongoing. I can’t talk about the facts or the specific facts, but I can tell you she has been charged with murder and she’s being held with no bond,” says Posey County Prosecutor Travis Clowers.

Authorities say Peggy Higginson has a history of violence. On March 14th, Troy Higginson requested a protective order for being a victim of domestic or family violence. In October of 2013, Troy wrote that Peggy destroyed the house and injured him. Peggy was arrested and charged with one count of domestic battery. In November of 2014, Troy also wrote Peggy “hit me in the face with a liquor bottle, destroyed the house.”

