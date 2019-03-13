Posey County Teen Injured in Early Morning Crash

A Posey County teen is seriously injured after an early morning crash involving a tractor-trailer. The incident happened Wednesday morning around 8 a.m.

Police say 16-year-old Alexander Reynolds of Mt Vernon was driving southbound on Blackford Road when he stopped at William Keck Bypass and for unknown reasons pulled into the path of a tractor-trailer.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, 70-year-old Alvin Robinson, had the right of way. Reynolds’ vehicle was totaled during the crash.

Reynolds did receive serious injuries even though he was wearing his seat belt. He was transported to Deaconess Midtown Hospital in Evansville to be treated for those injuries.

Robinson was transported to St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville. He was treated and released for minor injuries.

Police say this an ongoing investigation.

