Posey County Reporting Heavy Damage Following Storms March 1st, 2017

There are unconfirmed reports that the heavy winds blew the roof off a home on Overton Road West near Griffin. Fallen trees in the area are making it hard to access the home. Crews on the scene say, there are no serious injuries at the home. There were also reports of trees blocking Highway 65 just north of Cynthiana, with one report of a person driving into trees. That person was not seriously injured.

