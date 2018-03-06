Posey County Rail Project Awarded $10 Million Grant

U.S. Department of Transportation announced that Posey County, Indiana has been awarded $10 Million grant. The money will go towards rebuilding the approaches to the Maunie Railroad Bridge.

The bridge is located over the Wabash River that connects Posey County to White County, Illinois. The bridge was a highlighted infrastructure project by U.S. Senators Todd Young and Joe Donnelly of Indiana, along with U.S. Representatives Larry Bucshon of Indiana and Rep. John Shimkus of Illinois.

The grant is part of the Transportation Investment Generating Economic Recovery, or TIGER program. The grant comes from a national, $500 Million discretionary grant funding that is available nationwide for transportation projects until 2020.

“The rehabilitation of this bridge will stimulate new economic opportunities for southwest Indiana,” said Senator Todd Young.

Senator Joe Donnelly said, “The Maunie Railroad Bridge is critical to connecting southwest Indiana to markets across our country.”

The Bridge was built in 1926 and the timber approaches on both sides of the bridge are in need of replacement. The bridge is along the Evansville Western Railway, used for coal, farming, and manufacturing transportation.

Comments

comments