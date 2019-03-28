Posey County Prosecutor to Replace Judge

Posey County has a new superior judge after being without one for a month. Governor Eric Holcomb announced Travis L. Clowers as the new judge succeeding Judge Brent Almon.

Clowers currently serves as the elected prosecutor in Posey County, a position he has held since January 2011.

Prior to his election as a prosecutor, Clowers served in both the Vanderburgh County and the Brown County Prosecutor’s Offices. Clowers will be sworn in as the judge of the Posey County Superior Court on a date to be determined.

