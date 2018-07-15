Home Indiana Posey County Pre-Fair Wraps Up With 4-H Projects July 15th, 2018 Townsend Outlaw Indiana

People are getting ready for the Posey County 4-H Fair this week.

The Pre-Fair has been up and running all weekend long, festivities this weekend included the motocross and numerous pageants. But today, kids brought their 4-H projects to the Fairgrounds to be judged. Judging began at 2 PM today and wrapped up around 4.

The Posey County 4-H Fair will begin tomorrow and runs through Friday. The Posey County Fairgrounds are on Highway 69 between New Harmony and Mount Vernon.

