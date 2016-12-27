Posey County Organization Awarded $50K Grant

A Posey County organization is being recognized for its work upholding the state’s heritage. The Indiana Historical Society is awarding the Working Men’s Institute (WMI) of New Harmony with a $50,000 grant.

The institute says it’s the state’s oldest continuously operating library. WMI is home to a museum collection of historical artifacts, natural specimens and art. The funds will be used to buy archival storage systems, such as acid-free boxes. Funding will also allow for an upgrade to museum collection software.

WMI will also hire two temperary, part-time employees to help catalog, store and preserve the collection.

WMI is one of 17 organizations recognized statewide.

For more information organizations can call (317) 232-1882 or visit Indiana History Grants.

Recipients of IHS’s Heritage Support Grants

Dearborn County

Hillforest Historical Foundation, Inc., Aurora

Delaware County

Delaware County Historical Society, Muncie

Floyd County

Friends of Culbertson Mansion, New Albany

Henry County

Henry County Historical Society, New Castle

LaPorte County

People Engaged in Preservation, La Porte

Lake County

Cedar Lake Historical Association, Cedar Lake

Marion County

Historical Society of the United States District Court for the Southern District of Indiana, Inc., Indianapolis

Indiana Medical History Museum, Indianapolis

Montgomery County

Montgomery County Cultural Foundation, Crawfordsville

Posey County

Working Men’s Institute, New Harmony

Pulaski County

Pulaski County Historical Society, Winamac

Randolph County

Union Literary Institute Preservation Society, Lynn

Ripley County

Milan 54, Inc., Milan

Vigo County

Vigo County Historical Society, Terre Haute

Wabash County

North Manchester Historical Society, North Manchester

Wabash County Historical Museum, Wabash

Warrick County

Historic Newburgh, Inc., Newburgh

