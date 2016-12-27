Posey County Organization Awarded $50K Grant
A Posey County organization is being recognized for its work upholding the state’s heritage. The Indiana Historical Society is awarding the Working Men’s Institute (WMI) of New Harmony with a $50,000 grant.
The institute says it’s the state’s oldest continuously operating library. WMI is home to a museum collection of historical artifacts, natural specimens and art. The funds will be used to buy archival storage systems, such as acid-free boxes. Funding will also allow for an upgrade to museum collection software.
WMI will also hire two temperary, part-time employees to help catalog, store and preserve the collection.
WMI is one of 17 organizations recognized statewide.
For more information organizations can call (317) 232-1882 or visit Indiana History Grants.
Recipients of IHS’s Heritage Support Grants
Dearborn County
Hillforest Historical Foundation, Inc., Aurora
Delaware County
Delaware County Historical Society, Muncie
Floyd County
Friends of Culbertson Mansion, New Albany
Henry County
Henry County Historical Society, New Castle
LaPorte County
People Engaged in Preservation, La Porte
Lake County
Cedar Lake Historical Association, Cedar Lake
Marion County
Historical Society of the United States District Court for the Southern District of Indiana, Inc., Indianapolis
Indiana Medical History Museum, Indianapolis
Montgomery County
Montgomery County Cultural Foundation, Crawfordsville
Posey County
Working Men’s Institute, New Harmony
Pulaski County
Pulaski County Historical Society, Winamac
Randolph County
Union Literary Institute Preservation Society, Lynn
Ripley County
Milan 54, Inc., Milan
Vigo County
Vigo County Historical Society, Terre Haute
Wabash County
North Manchester Historical Society, North Manchester
Wabash County Historical Museum, Wabash
Warrick County
Historic Newburgh, Inc., Newburgh