Posey County Murder Suspects Has Initial Hearing

Murder Suspects Has Initial Hearing June 25th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

Peggy Higginson had her initial court hearing this morning in relation to a murder charge she has against her.

Higginson is accused of shooting and killing her husband, Troy Higginson, on June 21st in Posey County. According to officials, an altercation in the couple’s car led to Peggy shooting her husband. After the incident, she contacted the police.

She was appointed a public defender, and the judge entered a preliminary plea of not guilty on her behalf.

Higginson is set to be back in court on September 18th, and will remain in Posey County Jail without bond.

