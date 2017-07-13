Home Indiana Posey County Man Faces Kidnapping and Battery Charges July 13th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Indiana Pinterest

A Posey County man is in custody for attempted murder. Police say started in Wadesville around 8 p.m. Wednesday night.

They say 41-year-old Jason Haggard and a woman got into a fight in a driveway on the 3500 Block of Pfsiter Road. It was reported that Haggard dragged the woman inside the house, wrapped a belt around her neck and attempted to strangle her.

She was able to escape and ran outside with a knife and when Haggard attempted to go after her, she stabbed him near the neck and on his arm and then ran away to get help.

When emergency crews arrived Haggard became confrontational and was ultimately tased. He was treated at Deaconess Hospital for non-life threatening injuries and is now in the Posey County jail

The woman also treated for non-life threatening wounds.

Besides attempted murder, Haggard could also face kidnapping and battery charges.

