Home Indiana Posey County Man Behind Bars After Explosives Found At His Home January 10th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

A Posey County man faces charges after police say they found explosives at his home. Authorities say they first went to Jody Harl’s home on Sunday to stop a fight.

Once there, deputies say Harl threatened his grandmother, and told officers he was carrying a gun.

A search of the home conducted by the Posey County Drug Task Force found several guns and items used for explosive purposes.

Deputies say cases like this are rare, but he encourages anyone who notices something out of the ordinary to contact police.

Comments

comments