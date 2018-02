Home Indiana Posey County Family Escapes House Fire February 2nd, 2018 Melissa Greathouse Indiana

A Posey County family is safe after an early morning fire. Firefighters were called to a home on South Locust Street in Poseyville around 1:30 Friday morning. Dispatchers say everyone inside got out safely.

At least four fire departments responded. Investigators are still looking into what caused the fire.

We will update information as it becomes available.

Comments

comments