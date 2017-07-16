Home Indiana Posey County Fair Kicks off with Motocross Race July 16th, 2017 Bri Williams Indiana Pinterest

The Posey County Fair kicks off a weeklong of events, with a motocross race. The race is held at the fair every year. People come from all over the tri-state to race.

Proceeds raised from the event go directly to the Posey County Fair Association. Organizers say the motocross is a staple and very important event at the Posey County Fair.

Posey County Motocross Operator, Landon Underwood says, “What I think is, it helps give kids something to do. A purpose. Keeps them out of the streets, out of trouble, or out of the streets and off of trouble. There we go.”

Tomorrow at the Posey County Fair the 4-H Beef, Diary and Swine Barns open at 7A.M. The Exhibit building opens at 5 P.M. and the goat show is at 6 P.M.

Quad Bike Drag Race and the Second annual Ranch Rodeo begin at 7P.M.

For a full list of events go to http://www.poseycountyfair.com/schedule-of-events.html

