Posey County Debating Possible Ambulance Fee

Posey County Commissioners are considering a plan that would charge people $50 if they call and ambulance but refuse to go to the emergency room. County officials say this is a silent but costly problem.

“A common occurrence for us: We’ll have somebody call because they’re out of diabetic test strips,” Posey County Commission Sarah Beth Meighen said, “because they’ve been testing their blood sugar fifteen times a day instead of the two times a day recommended by their doctor. And so since they’re out of strips, they’re now calling us to come and do that testing.”

Those kinds of ambulance runs add up, especially when people use medical services provided by ambulance crews to replace doctor visits. That can negatively affect Posey County’s budget.

Over the past year, Posey County has taken in just $900,000 to pay for ambulance services, but it has had to spend $1,500,000 to keep paramedics on the road.

“That leaves $600,000 for the taxpayer to pick up,” Meighen said.

Some claim cases in which patients abuse ambulance services are rampant, and that they’re straining the system. In at least one situation, someone called an ambulance in Posey County to get a free ride into Evansville. Once they arrived at the emergency room, that person got out of the ambulance and walked away. There was no charge because the patient did not enter the hospital.

“If the ambulance drove all the way out there to give them service and to see them and to talk to them and then they refuse service,” Cheryl Macconi, who originally is from Mount Vernon, said “then i think they possibly still are obligated to pay something.”

Other counties, including Vanderburgh and Warrick, already charge people for refusing to go to the emergency room. It’s usually far more than the $50 Posey County might charge.

“I really think that $50 is very generous because I understand that an A.L.S. non-transport run for American Medical Response can cost up to $2,300,” Meighen explained.

At the same time, telling people that they may have to pay for ambulance if they refuse to go to the emergency room can get strong reactions.

“I know a guy once,” Terri Beck of Mount Vernon said, “and he refused it, but he died. So he really should have went.”

Officials stress they don’t want people to worry about the fee in the event of a genuine emergency. That’s one reason why they’re trying to keep the fee as low as possible.

Posey County Commissioners will be debating the fee at Tuesday’s County Commission meeting at 9AM. The public is welcome to attend and participate in the debate.

