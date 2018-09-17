Posey County Crash Claims Life of Young Mother

UPDATE:

A 25-year-old Mount Vernon woman dies in an afternoon car crash near Marrs Elementary. The crash happened around 2:45 p.m. along State Road 62 at the entrance of the school.

Authorities say Heather Wease pulled out in front of an SUV headed east on State Road 62. Her daughter was in a car seat in the backseat at the time of the crash.

The little girl was taken to the hospital and later released.

Wease was treated at the scene by the Marrs Township Fire Department and Posey County EMS before being flown to Deaconess midtown where she later died.

Authorities say the second person in the vehicle suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Posey County Sheriff’s Department is on the scene of a two-car accident that sent an unknown number of people to the hospital.

The accident happened around 3:00PM on Highway 62 right in front of Marrs Elementary School.

Authorities say a woman was pulling out of the school parking lot when she was hit by a driver headed eastbound.

Officials say she suffered life threatening injuries and was flown to a local hospital

All lanes on the Highway are open, though deputies are asking drivers to travel with caution around the area of the accident.

