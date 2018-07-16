Posey County Bank Robbery Suspect Makes First Court Appearance

Scott Smith, the suspect in last Fridays robbery at the First Federal Bank in Posey County, made his initial appearance in court this morning in Posey County Circuit Court.

Posey County Sheriff’s Deputies say just before noon on Friday a man, later identified as Smith, pulled into the parking lot of First Federal Savings Bank on St. Phillips Road. He apparently walked into the bank, demanded money but did not show a weapon, then left with cash.

Smith was caught at the apartments near Vann-Pollack Park in Evansville following the robbery.

During his court appearance today, he was appointed a public attorney and entered a preliminary plea of not guilty.

Bond was set at $100,000 cash only, and he will be back in court for another hearing on July 18th at 1:30PM.

