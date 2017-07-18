Posey Co. Receives 26 AED’s for First Responders

Posey County residents can breath a bit easier now that First Responders will have more automated external defibrillators or AEDs on hand.

A combination of grants and partnerships will help fund the purchase of 26 defibrillators.

They’ll be used to equip First Responder vehicles.

The AED’s should help people who live in rural parts of the county who experience heart problems.

Tuesday, First Repsonders were able to present the AEDs to the general public at Deaconess Gateway Hospital.

