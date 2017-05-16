Home Indiana Posey Co. Farmers Take Advantage of Weather to Replant Crops May 16th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

Farmers in Posey County are taking advantage of these warm, dry days to replant crops the rain destroyed. Posey County farmers say the area was hit hard by flooding a couple weeks ago, and fields in the area have only recently dried out.

The excessively rainy start to the month has many agriculture officials scrambling to make up for lost time. They say the weather this week so far has been perfect for flood recovery.

The large amount of rain this season means farmers have to spend even more time and money to start all over.

Farmers say they would like to have everything planted for good by June 1st.

