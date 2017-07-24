Posey Co. Deputies Searching for Chase Suspect

Posey County Sheriff’s deputies are involved in a chase. This incident started around 11:30 a.m. out as a high speed chase in the westbound lanes of the Lloyd Expressway.

Dispatch says, traffic speeds reached more than 90 miles per hour. The chase went down the Lloyd Expressway into Mt. Vernon through several city streets.

The driver crashed near Blackford Road, then fled on foot.

We have a crew in Posey County, and will update information as it becomes available.

