Posey Co. Commissioners Approve Ambulance Fees

July 18th, 2017 Indiana

Posey County Commissioners approved a plan that will charge patients $50 if they call an ambulance but refuse to go to the ER.

That refusal fee will only apply if paramedics use equipment in the ambulance to treat a patient on the spot.

Over the past year, Posey County has taken in $900,000 to pay for ambulance services but they’ve had to spend more than $1.6 million to keep paramedics on the road.

That leaves $600,000 for the taxpayers to pick up. Officials say that people have been calling ambulances to get medical treatment instead of going to the doctor’s office.

Keep in mind: if someone else calls the ambulance, like in a car accident, for a person who doesn’t want to go to the hospital, the refusal fee will not apply.

Other counties including Vanderburgh and Warrick already have the charge.

