Portion of State Road 61 to Close for Railroad Repair

A railroad crossing needs repaired in Winslow, Indiana and that’s going to cause a portion of State Road 61 to be shut down. That work is happening in pike county starting next week.

Indiana Department of Transportation crews will close part of S.R. 61 to repair the railroad crossing in the area. Work gets underway Monday, June 5th.

S.R. 61 will be closed from S.R. 64 all the way to S.R. 56 while crews are working on the railroad crossing.

Detours will be marked and work should last about five days.

Amanda Decker



