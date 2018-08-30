44News | Evansville, IN

Portion of Wathen Lane in Henderson Set to Close for Roadwork

August 30th, 2018 Henderson County, Kentucky

The City of Henderson’s Public Works Department will be closing a stretch of road ahead of future work.

Starting September 4th at 8:00AM, Wathen Lane from Wolf Hills Boulevard to Braxton Park Drive will be closed until September 7th at 4:00PM.

This closure will allow Henderson Municipal Gas to relocate utilities along that section of road in preparation of the roadwork.

No traffic will be able to come between those two points. Driver should plan detours and allow extra tome to drive other routes to their destinations.

School bus traffic will also be re-routed.

Residents who live between the worked on areas will be allowed in and out, but be aware of lane shifts.

Jonathan McQuinn, Traffic Control Supervisor for the City, requests that all drivers use extreme caution while traveling the street within the work zones.

 

 

