Home Indiana Evansville Portion of Oak Hill Road to Close Next Week January 20th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

A portion of Oak Hill Road is close in Evansville, and it’s expected to be back open the same day. The closure will be in place next Thursday, January 26th between Oak View Court and Whetstone Road.

The road will close around 8:30 a.m. and should be open by the end of the day. This work is part of the Heckel Road reconstruction project.

There will be another closure of Oak Hill Road at Heckel Road later in the spring. That closure could last up to 45 days.

Comments

comments